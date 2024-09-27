Ukraine’s allies lack money for aid in 2025, arms supply at risk - Bloomberg

The supply of military aid to Ukraine next year is in jeopardy as some allies are having trouble getting funding and other countries are refusing to increase aid to Kyiv.

Bloomberg writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Ukraine is trying to convince its Western allies to fulfill their promises, as the coming winter will be the third since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Moscow's military machine, on the other hand, is outpacing Kyiv's ability to purchase much-needed ammunition, missiles, and other equipment to repel attacks.

According to one of the publication's sources, the dynamics are such that Russia's economy is in a state of war, unlike Ukraine's allies.

What is the problem?

The agency reports that much of Ukraine's military support in 2025 is tied to an agreement by the G7 to provide $50 billion in loans from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

But the allies are still discussing the final details of this agreement - the US is demanding guarantees that Hungary will not block European sanctions against Russian assets. As a result, the final amount of loans may turn out to be less - €35 billion.

However, even $50 billion is not enough for Ukraine for another year of war, the allies will have to go beyond this funding.

"According to the sources, the looming financial crisis among the allies comes at a dangerous moment for Ukraine and may force Kyiv to start negotiations from a position of weakness," reports Bloomberg.

The year 2025 is decisive

The publication also emphasizes that the next year will be especially decisive, since in 2026 the economy of the Russian Federation may face growing pressure. This dynamic could undermine Putin's belief that time is on his side, according to one European government.

While Moscow, whose production is supported by supplies from Iran and North Korea, continues to pour budget funds into military needs, Ukraine's European allies face restrictions.

Russia plans to spend 142 billion on war in 2025, which will be 6.2% of the gross domestic product.

