New border crossing will be opened on Ukrainian-Hungarian border by end of year, - Szijjarto

Hungary is ready to develop the infrastructure of border crossings on the border with Ukraine.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said this at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I also confirmed to the minister that Hungary is ready to develop border crossing infrastructure. It is good news that we will be able to open a new border crossing point this year. We are ready to carry out the work necessary to increase the capacity of the Beregsurány border crossing point. We are ready to build a new bridge across the Tisza River," he said.

Also, according to Szijjarto, Hungary is still ready to create a border business development zone on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Read more: Sybiha and Szijjarto discuss Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan

What was the background?

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine.

On 30 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga arrived on a working visit to Hungary.

In Budapest, Sybiha began one-on-one talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.