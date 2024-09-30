New border crossing will be opened on Ukrainian-Hungarian border by end of year, - Szijjarto
Hungary is ready to develop the infrastructure of border crossings on the border with Ukraine.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said this at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"I also confirmed to the minister that Hungary is ready to develop border crossing infrastructure. It is good news that we will be able to open a new border crossing point this year. We are ready to carry out the work necessary to increase the capacity of the Beregsurány border crossing point. We are ready to build a new bridge across the Tisza River," he said.
Also, according to Szijjarto, Hungary is still ready to create a border business development zone on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.
What was the background?
Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine.
On 30 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga arrived on a working visit to Hungary.
In Budapest, Sybiha began one-on-one talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
