Sybiha and Szijjarto discuss Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto discussed ways to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The primary issue we discussed today at the meetings was Russia's unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty - and we are grateful to Hungary for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country - punish Russia for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, including the crime of aggression," Sibiga said.

The Minister noted that he had briefed Szijjarto on the situation at the frontline and in the temporarily occupied territories, thanked Hungary for adopting 14 packages of EU sanctions against Russia and for humanitarian aid.

Ukraine also welcomes the Hungarian side's participation in reconstruction projects, support for Ukrainians in Hungary, training of military medics, and Budapest's accession to the Mine Action Coalition, the Foreign Minister said.

The parties discussed the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy expressed hope that Hungary would continue to support Ukrainian initiatives and facilitate their speedy implementation.

Read more: Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine - Szijjarto

What happened before?

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine.

On 30 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived on a working visit to Hungary.

In Budapest , Sybiha began one-on-one talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

Szijjártó said that Hungary was joining the platform of China and Brazil.