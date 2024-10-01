Cabinet of Ministers dismisses two deputy defense ministers Haider and Darahan

On Tuesday, October 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider and State Secretary of the Defense Ministry Liudmyla Darahan.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the government supported the dismissal of Haider from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense and Liudmyla Darahan from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Nikita Nikitenko has been temporarily assigned the duties of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Stanislav Haider will be transferred to the position of the head of the Minister's Office.

The names of two other deputies, which were included in Umierov's submission, are not on the list. We are talking about Oleksandr Serhii and Yurii Dzhyhyr, who was responsible for the economic component of the Defense Ministry.

Read more: Shmyhal on government’s priorities: Defence forces, economy and reforms on way to EU

As a reminder, on October 1, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced the dismissal of his deputies and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.