In Cherkasy region, fragments of "Shahed" damaged power lines and houses

On the night of October 2, 2024, air defense forces were working in the Cherkasy region during an enemy drone attack.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, during the night alert, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy UAV in the Cherkasy district.

Read more: Pre-trial restraint imposed on two more accomplices in beating of serviceman in Smila - Prosecutor General’s Office

Consequences

"There were no casualties. However, the debris damaged the power line, as well as several neighboring houses and an outbuilding," the report says.

Previously, Censor.NET informed that on the night of October 2, air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region. It was also reported that on the evening of October 1, the occupiers would attack Ukraine with "Shaheds".