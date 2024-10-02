Iran’s attack on Israel is flagrant act of aggression - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and said that Iran's actions were a "flagrant act of aggression."

The head of the Pentagon noted that he also expressed his deepest condolences to the families affected by the "terrible and deadly" terrorist shooting in Israel.

"I spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today following Iran's flagrant act of aggression against Israel. The minister and I expressed our mutual appreciation for Israel's coordinated defense against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and pledged to remain in close contact," Austin said.

It will be recalled that on October 1, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel - the Israeli military says that about 180 missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.

What preceded?

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September.

As a reminder, on 17-18 August, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group "Hezbollah" exploded en masse in Lebanon. Israel, however, denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of "Hezbollah" members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck "Hezbollah's" headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of the leader and one of the founders of the "Hezbollah" group, Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on "Hezbollah's" infrastructure in Lebanon.

In the evening of 1 October, Iran launched missiles at Israel.

US destroyers shot down some of the missiles that Iran used to attack Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Iran will pay for the massive missile attack.