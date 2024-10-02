Too few Ukrainians have joined Ukrainian Legion in Poland - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

The number of Ukrainians who have agreed to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been extremely small.

This was stated by Defense Minister Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports citing Wiadomosci.

According to him, Poland is ready to "train Ukrainian soldiers".

Kosiniak-Kamysz reminded that Poland has already trained about 20 thousand Ukrainian soldiers who were sent to the front in Ukraine.

"We are not responsible for recruitment (to the legion - Ed.). However, the number of people who were supposed to volunteer from the Ukrainian side is too small," the minister said.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand people in Poland have already registered to join the special volunteer unit Ukrainian Legion.

