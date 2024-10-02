Ukraine to receive six large power generators from Germany

Germany will provide Ukraine with six large power generators as part of the country's preparation for a difficult winter.

This was reported by the German Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The generators are provided through the Federal Agency for Technical Assistance THW and are intended for hospitals and water utilities to ensure their stable operation in the face of power outages.

"They will replace the power infrastructure in hospitals and water utilities that was partially damaged by the war. Five generators were funded by the German Foreign Ministry, and one was provided to the THW Foundation by Audi," the embassy added.

Earlier, Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy company, said that in winter, power outages could last 12 hours a day.

According to him, this is a basic forecast, and the situation can either improve or worsen.