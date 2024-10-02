Over 30 thousand Hasidic pilgrims arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

More than 30 thousand Hasidim have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

This was reported by the United Jewish Community in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to representatives of the community, more than 14 thousand Hasidic pilgrims were unable to reach Uman.

Some of them were unable to reach the city because of the massive shelling of Israel by Iran the day before and the related closure of airspace and cancellation of flights.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Hasidim to refuse to come to Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, in 2024.

On September 13, the State Ethnic Policy of Ukraine reported that, despite the Ukrainian-Russian war, Uman is preparing to receive thousands of Hasidim who will arrive to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Reference

Rosh Hashanah is a celebration of the Jewish New Year. The grave of Tzadik Nachman at the Jewish cemetery in Uman is a place of pilgrimage for Hasidim from all over the world.

Every year, they come there to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (in 2024, the celebration will begin on the evening of October 2 and end on the evening of October 4).

