Court imposed pre-trial restraint on pseudo-activist Stakhiv - 60 days in custody without bail

On Wednesday, October 2, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv on the fifth attempt imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ostap Stakhiv, a suspect in fraud and leaking of the Armed Forces locations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZAXID.NET from the courtroom.

According to prosecutor Oleh Kovalchuk, the information disseminated by Ostap Stakhiv about the location of the military was not publicly available, so he insisted on sending the suspect to a pre-trial detention center.

He faces up to 5 years in prison under this article.

The decision on the preventive measure can be appealed.

According to the publication, Ostap Stakhiv called it a "farce" and stated that he was actually rescuing a person who was allegedly tortured by TCR employees, which is why he shared the geolocation. The provocateur claimed that the TCR of Rivne district was not officially registered.

One of his lawyers, Mykola Kreminets, noted that it was still a question of whether the TCR employees whom Stakhiv was filming belonged to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stakhiv tried to appeal for the judge's recusal for the third time, but Judge Viktor Romaniuk left the motion without consideration.

What preceded it?

On September 25, SSU officers searched Ostap Stakhiv's apartment.

On the same day, Lviv-based pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was served with a new suspicion notice for "leaking" the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion, Ostap Stakhiv publicly stated that the war was being fought because of "third countries" that "provoked" Moscow. Also, during one of the streams, he announced the exact location of one of the Armed Forces units - the personnel of one of the departments of the TCR of Rivne region. In addition, Stakhiv conducted paid pseudo-journalism courses and sold journalism certificates in 2023 and 2024.

The court could not choose a preventive measure for Ostap Stakhiv four times.

The suspect failed to appear in court on September 25 and 27. Stakhiv appeared at the court hearing on September 30, but the measure of restraint was not chosen again, as the suspect filed a motion for the recusal of Judge Viktor Romaniuk. Judge Olha Pavliuk did not grant the motion.

During the hearing on October 1, Stakhiv tried to suspend prosecutor Oleh Kovalchuk, SSU investigator Rostyslav Tyvoniuk, and judge Viktor Romaniuk. In total, Stakhiv and his lawyers filed five motions. Judge Viktor Romaniuk stated that Stakhiv was abusing his right to recusal.