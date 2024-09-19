Tyshchenko will be under round-the-clock house arrest for another 2 months

On September 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for at least another 2 months.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

During these two months, Tyshchenko is also obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and to comply with his previously assigned duties.

Prosecutors requested a two-month extension of the preventive measure, as well as a two-month extension of his obligations.

Read more: Measure of restraint is extended for Tyshchenko: He will be under round-the-clock house arrest until September 23

Tyshchenko's lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint to nightly house arrest from 12 am to 7 am, or to release the People's Deputy on his own recognizance.

Tyshchenko also asked to be released on his own recognizance.

Tyshchenko's case

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

Read more: Tyshchenko is hiding millions in assets. They are registered to his ex-wife - media. VIDEO

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the MP was notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On Wednesday, 3 July, the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to keep People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest.