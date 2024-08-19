Measure of restraint is extended for Tyshchenko: He will be under round-the-clock house arrest until September 23

The Pecherskyi District Court has extended the preventive measure against People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko.

The parliamentarian will be under round-the-clock house arrest until September 23, 2024.

Tyshchenko is suspected of unlawfully imprisoning a former serviceman in Dnipro.

Tyshchenko's case

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the MP was notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On Wednesday, 3 July, the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to keep People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest.

