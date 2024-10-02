EU plans to send military advisors to Ukraine. Hungary is against it - Szijjarto

The European Union is allegedly planning to send military advisors to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Hungary opposes this decision because it believes that it will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports.

Szijjarto claims that the EU, in a new proposal to extend the mandate of the mission to train the Ukrainian military, EUMAM, proposes to send "EU military advisers to Ukraine to perform coordination tasks."

"This will mean that the exercises will no longer take place only on the territory of the European Union, and the EU military advisers participating in the exercises will be deployed in Ukraine," he added.

According to him, this "dangerous proposal" would significantly "increase the risk of escalation of the war, that is, its further spread."

"That is why we say no to this proposal, and we have already indicated to the European Union External Action Service in Brussels that we are not in a position to support it in this form. We have asked them to revise the proposal," the Foreign Minister said.

The Hungarian minister also emphasized that Budapest would not participate in the EU training mission under any circumstances.

