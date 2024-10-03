Air defense forces shot down 78 out of 105 enemy attack drones, another 23 were lost in area. One drone flew in direction of Belarus - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of the attack on Ukraine, the enemy launched 105 "Shahed"-type attack drones from Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

As a result of the air battle, 78 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

"One drone flew in the direction of Belarus, twenty-three enemy UAVs were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare. The information is being clarified," the Armed Forces added.

