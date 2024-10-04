Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 3, Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"Sumy and Chernihiv regions - air raid alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs! Possible air defense operation," the Air Force said in a statement.

Later, the Air Force reported a threat to the Poltava region.

As of 23:02, the threat of Russian UAVs also exists in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

There is also an air alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update on the movement of UAVs:

Kirovohrad region - air alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs! Possible air defense operation.

UAVs in Kherson region. Heading to Mykolaiv region, in Mykolaiv region towards Kirovohrad region.

Update on UAVs movement as of 23:54:

UAVs on the border of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions! Heading north.

UAVs in the south of Kirovohrad region. Heading for Kropyvnytskyi.

UAVs in the Kyiv region, one within Kyiv and the other in the direction of Bila Tserkva.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a drone threat to Zhytomyr and Odesa regions.

Update on UAVs movement as of 00:16 on October 4:

UAVs in Mykolaiv region! Heading north.

UAVs in the south of Kirovohrad region. Heading for Kropyvnytskyi.

From Kirovohrad region it crosses the border of Cherkasy region, heading west.

UAVs in Zhytomyr region. Heading west.

Update on UAVs movement as of 00:45 on October 4:

UAVs north of Odesa! Heading north. A new group of approximately nine units is approaching Odesa region in a convoy on the same course.

UAVs in the area of Kropyvnytskyi.

UAVs in Cherkasy region, heading west.

UAVs in Zhytomyr region. Heading west.

Update on UAVs movement as of 01:26 on October 4:

UAVs in Odesa region! Heading north.

UAVs in Mykolaiv region, heading north.

UAVs in Cherkasy region, heading for Kyiv region, where an air alert has been declared. Air defense is possible.

As of 01:34, air alert due to the threat of UAVs has been announced for Vinnytsia region.

Update on UAVs movement as of 01:51 on October 4:

UAVs in Odesa region! Heading to Vinnytsia region.

UAVs in Mykolaiv region, heading to Kirovohrad region.

