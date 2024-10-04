ENG
Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

Атака Шахедів ввечері 3 жовтня

On the evening of October 3, Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"Sumy and Chernihiv regions - air raid alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs! Possible air defense operation," the Air Force said in a statement.

Later, the Air Force reported a threat to the Poltava region.

As of 23:02, the threat of Russian UAVs also exists in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

There is also an air alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update on the movement of UAVs:

Kirovohrad region - air alert due to a possible threat of attack UAVs! Possible air defense operation.

UAVs in Kherson region. Heading to Mykolaiv region, in Mykolaiv region towards Kirovohrad region.

Update on UAVs movement as of 23:54:

  • UAVs on the border of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions! Heading north.
  • UAVs in the south of Kirovohrad region. Heading for Kropyvnytskyi.
  • UAVs in the Kyiv region, one within Kyiv and the other in the direction of Bila Tserkva.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a drone threat to Zhytomyr and Odesa regions.

Update on UAVs movement as of 00:16 on October 4:

  • UAVs in Mykolaiv region! Heading north.
  • UAVs in the south of Kirovohrad region. Heading for Kropyvnytskyi.
  • From Kirovohrad region it crosses the border of Cherkasy region, heading west.
  • UAVs in Zhytomyr region. Heading west.

Update on UAVs movement as of 00:45 on October 4:

  • UAVs north of Odesa! Heading north. A new group of approximately nine units is approaching Odesa region in a convoy on the same course.
  • UAVs in the area of Kropyvnytskyi.
  • UAVs in Cherkasy region, heading west.
  • UAVs in Zhytomyr region. Heading west.

Update on UAVs movement as of 01:26 on October 4:

  • UAVs in Odesa region! Heading north.
  • UAVs in Mykolaiv region, heading north.
  • UAVs in Cherkasy region, heading for Kyiv region, where an air alert has been declared. Air defense is possible.

As of 01:34, air alert due to the threat of UAVs has been announced for Vinnytsia region.

Update on UAVs movement as of 01:51 on October 4:

  • UAVs in Odesa region! Heading to Vinnytsia region.
  • UAVs in Mykolaiv region, heading to Kirovohrad region.

Author: 

