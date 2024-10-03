Belarusian Hajun claims explosion of Russian Shahed over Belarus. MAP

On 3 October, one of the Russian Shaheds that flew into Belarus exploded near the village of Kalinkovichi.

This was written by the analytical project "Belarusian Hajun", Censor.NET reports.

According to several sources, around 4:55 am, residents of the city heard a loud explosion.

It is noted that 12 minutes earlier, Ukrainian monitoring projects announced that the Shahed had flown into the airspace of Belarus and was in the Narovlya area. The fact that one of the drones was heading towards Belarus was confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Analysts add that the distance from Narovlya to Kalynkovychi is 40 km, which a "Shahed" can fly in just 11 minutes (average speed 200 km/h). The drone's trajectory and speed indicate that it was already above the town at the time of the explosion.

Read more: As soon as NATO attacks Belarus, we will use nuclear weapons. Russia will join us, - Lukashenko







At the same time, the group says that at the time, the Belarusian Air Force was not spotted.

Read more: Kastus Kalinowski Regiment is recognized as "terrorist organization" in Belarus

It is unknown whether the drone detonated or was shot down by air defence forces. Minsk has not yet commented on the explosion.

On 3 October, in the afternoon, when dozens of Shaheds attacked Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation, three of them flew into the airspace of Belarus.