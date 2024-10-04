NATO’s help in shooting down missiles over Ukraine will be "drawn into war" - Pentagon

The US Department of Defence believes that NATO's participation in shooting down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace would be "getting involved in a war".

This was stated by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Singh was asked to comment on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for allies to help close Ukraine's airspace, just as the US helped Israel repel Iran's missile attack on 1 October.

In response, Singh said that these were "two very different battlegrounds".

"From the very beginning, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the president (Biden) directed his department (the Pentagon) to provide Ukraine with everything it needed on the battlefield. They have been very successful in using air defense and other means to continue to win back their territory," she added.

Read: In 2025, Ukraine will increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles, - Umerov

Also, according to her, Biden has repeatedly stressed that the United States will not send its troops to Ukraine.

When asked whether shooting down Russian missiles from Poland or Romania, NATO states, and neighbors of Ukraine, would be considered interference in the war, the Pentagon spokeswoman said that "it would mean we were getting involved in the war differently".

"And now we believe that Ukraine has successfully defended itself and is defending itself against Russian attacks on its cities, population, and infrastructure. And we will continue to ensure that they have the support they need to do so," Singh added.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners could shoot down missiles over Ukraine, as they do over Israel.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rutte on Putin's threats: "We do not see any imminent threat of using nuclear weapons"