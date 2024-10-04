By end of year, AFU may be forced to withdraw from Pokrovsk - Estonian intelligence

Estonian intelligence suggests that the Ukrainian Defense Forces may be forced to withdraw from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region by the end of the year.

This was stated by Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defense Intelligence Center Janek Kesselmann, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

According to him, Russian troops still hold the initiative on the front in Ukraine.

"Over the past week, an average of about 167 attacks per day took place, and almost 50% of these attacks were concentrated in the Donetsk direction.

In the direction of the city of Pokrovsk, which is the center of the attacks, Russia has advanced 1-2 km over the past week. As far as we know, there are still 5-7 km to go to the outskirts of Pokrovsk. This suggests that if this intensity continues, it is likely that by the end of this year the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be forced to withdraw from Pokrovsk and take up positions a little deeper," Kesselmann said.

Situation in Pokrovsk

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are 7 kilometers from Pokrovsk, 80% of the city's infrastructure is damaged.

As of October 4, 2024, 13,000 people and 94 children remain in Pokrovsk.

