Over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in 10 directions. Ruscists were most active in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman, and Kupiansk directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, as well as 67 air strikes, including dropping 135 guided air bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 105 from rocket salvo systems, and used 1,585 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Katerynivka, Volfine, Komarivka, Bilopillia, Richky, Khotyn, Yastrubyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budivelne, Tokari, Yunakivka, Bilovody of the Sumy region and the village of Zoria of the Chernihiv region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive and assault operations four times in the districts of Staritsa and Vovchansk.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached eleven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Synkivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Petropavlivka, and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, and Dronivka.

One attack near Spirny was repulsed by the Defense Forces in the Siversk direction.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Bila Hora, and Stupochky were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - struck with KABs in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar.

The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of Katerynivka, Druzhba, and Kleban-Byk settlements in the Toretsk direction, in addition, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk, Dachne, and Nelipivka areas.

30 attacks, this number over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Promeny, Novotoretsky and Krutoy Yar. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in Mykolaivka and Selidove districts, where nine and seven skirmishes took place, respectively; in addition, bombarded Mirnohrad, Bilytske, and Selidove, dropping seven guided aerial bombs.

Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhove direction. In the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukuryny, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove, Vozdvizhenka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 23 times.

Three enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of ​​Bohoiavlenka and one - near Maksimivka, in the direction of Vremivka.

The situation in the south and the north

In the Orihiv direction, enemy units twice tried to advance in the districts of Kamianske and Novodanilivka.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance and artillery fire.

Strikes at the enemy

Defense forces of Ukraine continue operations in the Kursk direction. Over the past day, the enemy launched one rocket and fourteen airstrikes on its own territory, using 30 guided air bombs; in addition, he fired almost 300 shots.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck fifteen strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, in addition, two depots of fuel and lubricants, an artillery system, an anti-aircraft vehicle, and a radio-electronic warfare station were hit.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,230 people in the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 15 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, 8 rocket salvo fire systems, one air defense vehicle, 101 operational-tactical UAVs, 70 vehicles, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

