Woman is wounded as result of attack by Russian FPV drone in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region

On the afternoon of 6 October, Russian troops attacked Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 61-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A 61-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Huliaipole.

The woman sustained injuries and concussion as a result of an FPV drone attack. She was taken to hospital," Fedorov said.

In August, it was reported that Russian invaders destroyed the memorial museum-estate of the Nestor Makhno family in the town of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

