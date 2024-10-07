Fugitive "Servant of People" Dmytruk voted remotely at meeting of Verkhovna Rada Committee - Fedoriv

MP of the "Servant of the People" party (now non-factional) Artem Dmytruk, who fled Ukraine, voted remotely at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee.

This was reported by Iryna Fedoriv, leader of the "Holka" civic initiative, Censor.NET informs.

"Dmytruk voted online at the committee today. 3.14 for the eyes!!! There were law enforcement officers - the National Police was online. Well, not YTM. Live with it," she said.

According to Fedoriv, a request has been sent to clarify the situation.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to the MP of the Opposition Platform for Life Suto Mamoyan.

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing materials for the extradition of the fugitive 'servant of the people' Dmytruk.

