Supply of inedible canned food to AFU: State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to be responsible for inspection - Ministry of Defense

The quality of canned goods supplied to the AFU is checked by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

This was announced by the State Logistics Operator (DOT) in a comment to UP, Censor.NET reports.

"Quality control of canned food supplied to the AFU is carried out at the production stage. The Department of Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine (a structural unit of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection) takes control samples from the batch, sends them for laboratory analysis and, in case of a positive conclusion on the suitability for consumption, issues a certificate. We also note that we have not recorded any deliveries without the above certificate," the statement said.

They noted that currently the process of monitoring the compliance of batch volumes with quality certificates is not automated. The relevant certificates are provided to military units upon acceptance of the goods.

The DOT plans to digitize the process of confirming the availability of quality certificates in the Armed Forces' IT supply management system, DOT-Chain, to strengthen product quality control.

"It is planned that the supplier will indicate the number of the quality certificates in the IT system to the invoice, which will allow tracking whether the batch really meets the quality requirements. Those suppliers who have not attached the certificate to the invoice or whose existing certificate has already exhausted the volumes approved for delivery will not be able to form a package of documents and ship the goods," the publication writes.

Earlier, Lviv-based NGL.media reported that one of the ministry's laboratories had actually authorized the supply of low-quality stew to the front.

According to the journalists, the supplier company and the manufacturer may be lying about the positive conclusion of the Ministry of Defense laboratory. Or the A3466 military unit may have falsified the results of the research.

