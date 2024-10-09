Enemy concentrated efforts near Selydove and Lysivka in Pokrovsk direction and tried to advance near Katerynivka and Antonivka in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, a total of 172 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using three missiles, as well as 82 air strikes, including 137 KABs. In addition, it carried out 3460 attacks, including 70 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1190 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Turya, Khotyn, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Horky, Volfyne, Obody, Richkove, Pytomnyk, Kharkiv, Mali Prokhody, Borivska Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Berestove, Vyshneve, Pershotravneve, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Torske, Yampolivka, Lyman, Dronivka, Siversk, Yurkivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Novodarivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Lobkove, Novopil, Mala Tokmachka, and Lvove.

Read more: Only Ukraine can determine terms of negotiations with Russia, - Rutte

Hitting the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defence facility and one command post of the Russian invaders.

It should be reminded that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1150 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 4 tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 31 operational and tactical UAVs, 55 vehicles, and 12 units of occupiers' special equipment.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted four assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. In addition, the occupants attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk direction, 18 attacks took place over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka.

Read more: If Trump wins election, he won’t wait for inauguration to achieve peace in Ukraine - Orban

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 19 times. They tried to penetrate our defences near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Vyshneve, Novovodiane, Torske, Nevske, Novosadove, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Ivan-Dariivka and Spirne.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, actively using aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Diliivka," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Selydove and Lysivka.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 40 attacks in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka and Antonivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukurine, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Kurakhove and Vodiane.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Vremivka direction, the enemy made six attacks on our positions in the area of Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defence Forces twice in the areas of Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

The enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders six times in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Read more: Turkey supports Ukraine’s independence and defends return of occupied territories, including Crimea, - Erdogan’s adviser Topçu

Situation in the North

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. The enemy's aircraft continues to raze their villages and towns to the ground. Over the last day, Russian aircraft conducted ten air strikes with eleven KABs on their own territory," the General Staff emphasises.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.