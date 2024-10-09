Zelenskyy: Peace is impossible without Ukraine’s invitation to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that peace is impossible without Ukraine's invitation to NATO.

He said this during a speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to the presidential press service.

"The first point of the Victory Plan focuses on whether the problem of geopolitical uncertainty in Europe will be overcome. Does Ukraine have a place in NATO? If so, and this is properly confirmed, Putin will lose geopolitically. Russia needs to recognize that Europe has borders, independent states, and each has the right to choose its own future.

The truth is that Russia's acceptance of this reality can only begin with the realization that Ukraine will never be subjugated by Russia again. That is why an invitation to NATO and future membership for Ukraine would be real steps toward peace. Without geopolitical certainty, peace is impossible," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine called on the patrons to make efforts to end the war by the end of 2024.

"In October, November and December, we have a real chance to move the situation towards peace and long-term stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice - a choice in favor of decisive action to end the war no later than 2025," Zelenskyy said.

