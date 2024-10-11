Case of high treason of Dubinskyi and Derkach was sent to court

Law enforcers submitted to the court an indictment against MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi, former MP Andrii Derkach and 3 other people. They are accused of high treason committed as part of a criminal organization.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI and the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The investigation found that in 2016, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces created a criminal organization. It later included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, a former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and other individuals. The members of the criminal organization were engaged in undermining the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discrediting the state of Ukraine in the international arena," the statement said.

It is noted that the agent network led by two employees of the enemy special service operated on the territory of Ukraine until 2022.

Cooperation with the RF

As a member of the organization, the current MP carried out information and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor state. He took part in public events and spread Russian narratives, including about the top political leadership of Ukraine.

"It has been established that, on the instructions of the Russian special services, they organized events to discredit Ukraine's image in the international arena to deteriorate diplomatic relations with the United States and complicate Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO," the SBI said.

As noted, the deputies joined a criminal organization created by Vladimir Alekseev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU), and his assistant Alexei Savin. The organization had a clear hierarchical structure and a detailed division of responsibilities. The project was funded by Russian special services, and the money was transferred to Ukraine through the former MP's assistant.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian special services spent at least $10 million on this organization. However, the MPs themselves have repeatedly traveled to Russia to meet with their handlers.

Suspicion of members of a criminal organization

MP Dubinskyi is currently in custody. The former MP and former prosecutor fled abroad on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion and are hiding from justice.

The current MP and the former prosecutor are charged with high treason as part of a criminal organization (Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The former MP under Part 1 of Article 255 of the CCU.

First Deputy Chief of the Main Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and his assistant - for creating a criminal organization and inciting to high treason.

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to fifteen years with confiscation of property.

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organization set up by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian Parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office, and others.

In particular, Dubinsky had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In his turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachev and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

