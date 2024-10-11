AFU strikes on Russian ammunition depots will deepen shortage of Russian ammunition - Estonian intelligence

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's artillery ammunition depots will further deepen the shortage of ammunition for Russian troops.

This was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to hold the initiative at the operational level along the entire front line. High intensity of fighting still remains in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

According to him, Russian units have probably received orders to increase the combat tempo to achieve tactical goals before the onset of the "mud season".

Kiviselg reminded that as a result of a precision strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on October 3, six North Korean officers who were at Russian positions in the combat zone were eliminated.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to attack ammunition depots deep into Russian territory with attack drones, the Estonian colonel said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a central rocket and artillery depot in the town of Karachev in Bryansk Oblast, where ammunition from North Korea was stored. This is the fourth depot with artillery ammunition to be destroyed by drone attacks.

"Attacks on Russian military depots are likely to continue, further increasing the shortage of Russian ammunition," Kiviselg added.

