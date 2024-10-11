Russia intensifies offensive operations in eastern Ukraine - British intelligence

The Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine is likely to remain the main focus of Russia's efforts, with hostile operations intensifying over the past week. It is likely that the Russians are preparing for an offensive on Pokrovsk.

According to British intelligence, Russian troops have partially surrounded the town of Selydove and are likely to try to capture it in the coming weeks.

In addition, Russian troops are advancing toward the center of Toretsk, but this is happening slowly, and the current Russian positions in the city remain vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks.

After the capture of Vuhledar in early October 2024, Russian troops made only minor advances outside the city. The city is located at the intersection of two key fronts - Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

According to British intelligence, there are some signs of Russian attempts to resume offensive operations in the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops reportedly occupied the village of Kamianske on the Zaporizhzhia-Melitopol highway. This area has remained relatively stable for over a year, but it is unclear whether Russian troops will be able to sustain further offensives in this area.

