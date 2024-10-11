Lviv RMA bans officials from using Telegram on official devices

The Lviv Regional Military Administration (LRMA) has banned the use of the Telegram messenger on official devices.

This is stated in the press service of the LRMA, Censor.NET reports.

The RMA stated that they support the decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.

"We fully support this decision, as the security of information systems and data is a priority for our country, especially in times of war. Restricting the use of Telegram will significantly reduce the risks of cyber threats from the enemy," said Maksym Stoliarchuk, head of the Digital Development Department of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the Lviv Regional Military Administration has already taken a number of measures to implement the ban on the use of the Telegram messenger on official devices. In particular, administrative actions have already been taken to restrict the installation and use of the messenger on company computers, as well as to prohibit the exchange of official information through this channel.

In addition, all devices were checked for the presence of the application, and employees were educated. As part of the technical measures, the administration implemented restrictions on the installation and use of both the client and web versions of Telegram on the local network.

At the same time, the RMA added that the ban does not apply to the official channels of government agencies on Telegram, meaning that they are allowed to continue communicating with the public through this messenger.

Telegram ban in Ukraine

As a reminder, Ukraine has been discussing the ban on Telegram for a long time.

Earlier it was reported that government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as critical infrastructure operators were banned from using Telegram on their work devices.

Earlier, the media reported that a new draft law to regulate the Telegram messenger in Ukraine would be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the end of September 2024.

Recently, the National Council expressed hope for a complete blocking of Telegram in Ukraine.

