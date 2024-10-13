ENG
Peskov says Putin is ready to talk to Scholz

The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is allegedly "still open to negotiations" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He said this to the Russian Interfax news agency, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

This is how Peskov reacted to the statement of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said the day before that Russian dictator Putin refused to speak to Chancellor Scholz on the phone.

"No. There have been no proposals. We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open for contacts," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, German media reported that for the first time in 2.5 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The last time Scholz spoke to Putin on the phone was in December 2022.

