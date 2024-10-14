Biden to visit Berlin at end of week - German government

US President Joe Biden will visit Germany at the end of this week.

This was stated by the deputy spokesman for the federal government, Wolfgang Büchner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I can confirm to you that President Biden will eventually pay a visit at the end of this week," he said.

The spokesman could not name the points of the program, as it is still being worked out in close contact between the parties.

As a reminder, the day before, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton. Later, the press service of the German airbase reported that the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which was scheduled for October 12, had been postponed.

According to media reports, the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format with the participation of the leaders of the countries will not take place in the near future.

