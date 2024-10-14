Ministry of Health plans to reform work of MSEC

The Ministry of Health proposes to reform the work of disability determination agencies (MSECs).

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the draft law of the Ministry of Health.

As noted, the document stipulates that the assessment of the daily functioning will be carried out by the relevant expert commissions formed in cluster and supercluster medical institutions.

The list of their functions will include:

determining the disability group,

referring the patient for additional examination,

planning and conducting a second examination.

The draft law also stipulates that a medical certificate of temporary disability is issued for the entire duration of the condition that led to the loss of ability to work.

It is worth noting that the draft law amends 27 laws and codes of Ukraine. Particular attention is paid to the digitalization of the MSEC during the examination. The mandatory use of the Electronic Healthcare System for decision-making is one of the anti-corruption safeguards, the agency believes.

Earlier, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Ministry of Health had received more than 3,000 complaints about the work of medical and social expert commissions.

In addition, on October 11, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and Health Minister Viktor Liashko met with the heads of the MSECs. It was noted, in particular, that the security forces would react even more harshly to the facts of "fake" disabilities being issued to evade mobilization.