EU warns Poland over its decision to suspend acceptance of migrants crossing border illegally - Politico

The European Union has reacted to Poland's plans to suspend the granting of asylum to migrants at the border with Belarus. They say that with this decision, Warsaw risks violating its human rights obligations.

This was reported by Politico with reference to a representative of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

A representative of the European Commission told the publication that member states have international and EU obligations, including the obligation to provide access to the asylum procedure.

At the same time, Politico notes that the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko actively encourages potential asylum seekers to come to the country, where his security forces help bring them to the Polish border and refuse to allow them to return.

Read more: Russian fighter jet that can carry Kinzhal missiles arrives in Belarus - Belarusian Hajun

"We have to work on a European solution - one that will be resistant to Putin and Lukashenko's hybrid attacks without compromising our values," the European Commission spokesperson added.

The day before, the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, announcing the presentation of the strategy "Take Back Control, Ensure Security", said that one of its elements would be "a temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum, and I will call for the recognition of this decision in Europe".