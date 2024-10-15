Zelenskyy’s advisor Lytvyn commented on UP’s statements about pressure from OP: It is impossible to make effective refutation

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said he did not exert "systemic pressure" on "Ukrainska Pravda".

He said this in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"I have no version (of the events - Ed.). ... I heard that they seriously tell each other that I allegedly call city mayors and forbid them to do something. This is so strange that it is not even clear how it can be effectively refuted. Because I do not call city mayors and do not communicate with them at all," he said.

According to Lytvyn, "it is impossible to make any effective refutation of this story."

"When you say that you are not doing something, who will believe it? If so many people say the opposite," he added.

Lytvyn also called the story about UP's statements "very unspecific" - "they say something abstract, and you have to refute it as if it were something concrete."

"The most ironic thing is that this is one of the few publications that has never contacted me for any comment or question in almost three years. At all. I mean, everyone contacts me, everyone gets an answer or a comment, but these do nothing. And at the same time, they say something about me. And I don't even have the basic right to a response. ... I'm not saying that this is an information campaign against us or against me. I'm not even going to go into why they are doing this and what their motive is. If someone wants to play a game, I don't want to play it," the presidential adviser added.

On September 8, President Zelenskyy appointed Dmytro Lytvyn, one of the authors of his speeches, as a strategic communications advisor.

Earlier, the "Ukrainska Pravda" media outlet reported systemic pressure from the President's Office.

Subsequently, "UP" reported that Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor, is the person from the Office of the President who blocks communication with "Ukrainska Pravda" journalists and their participation in interviews and events.

