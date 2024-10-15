"Diia" to launch pilot project on recruitment to Armed Forces

The Government of Ukraine has supported the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to implement a pilot project for recruiting Ukrainian citizens electronically, in particular through the "Diia" portal, within two years.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to implement a pilot project on recruiting Ukrainian citizens electronically within two years has been approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the pilot project has been approved," the statement reads.

Implementation of a recruitment project for the AFU

As noted, the participants of the pilot project are citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 55 who have a taxpayer registration number, are not serving in the Armed Forces, other military formations formed in accordance with the law, special purpose law enforcement agencies, the Security Service or intelligence agencies, are not called up for military service during mobilization, for a special period, and have expressed a desire to participate in the pilot project.

Electronic recruitment includes the selection of a military unit and specialty by a person, submission of an application for military service under a contract using the "Diia" portal, in particular, the "Diia" mobile application.

What does the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation say?

In an interview with "Karpiak on Suspilne", Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of recruitment for units of drone operators at "Diia".

According to him, such recruitment should be launched "within a few weeks." In order to mobilize through the app, there will be no need to go to the territorial recruitment center (TCR) and undergo a military medical commission (MMC).

Fedorov noted that recruitment through "Diia" should guarantee that a person liable for military service can get into the drone unit of his or her choice. According to him, there are currently about 200 of them.

"We can quickly allow a person to join the unit where he wants to serve in a few clicks. And what is important is that he actually comes to the military training base with a signed contract and there is no longer any chance that he can be sent to any other unit," the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained.