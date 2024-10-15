Zelenskyy’s speechwriter Lytvyn: "Butusov is moron fed by Russian propaganda"

Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dmytro Lytvyn commented on a post in which he insulted journalist Yurii Butusov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

As a reminder, on May 10, 2024, Lytvyn called Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov "a moron fed by Russian propaganda" on Facebook.

Dmytro Lytvyn is a former journalist who worked for LB.ua and Inter TV channel and later joined the Presidential Office and was one of the authors of presidential speeches. Later, President Zelenskyy appointed Lytvyn as a strategic communications advisor.

NV found out that the new presidential adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, who had previously been known for a number of scandalous publications about the need to disband the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was an analyst for Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Inter TV channel), and in 2013-2014 was a member of the close team of Inter owner Serhii Lovochkin (head of President Yanukovych's administration and later People's Deputy from the OPFL), which at that time produced all the channel's information product.

Moreover, according to Nataliia Lihachova, Editor-in-Chief of Detektor Media, Lytvyn worked together with Igor Shuvalov, a Russian political strategist who de facto ran Lovochkin's information team.

One of the journalists, who used to be Lytvyn's colleague, told NV on condition of anonymity that he continued to communicate with Shuvalov even after the visiting political strategist was expelled from the country by the SSU due to his anti-Ukrainian activities.

Also, according to NV, while working as a speechwriter, Lytvyn ran an anonymous Telegram channel Telekoshmar for two years, where he discussed political events and television.

On October 15, 2024, LIGA.net published an interview with Dmytro Lytvyn, in which he commented on his post about Butusov and stated that he "has the right to emotions."

It is worth noting that Zelenskyy's advisor did not apologize for the insult and emphasized that it was before his appointment.

"Well, first of all, it was before my appointment. Secondly, there was some content there," he said, adding that he would not have written such a thing now, being in office.

Read more: Kyiv City Council member Opadchyi: Authorities organized problems with law enforcement to make me step down

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported systemic pressure from the Presidential Office.

Later, UP reported that Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor, is the person from the Presidential Office who blocks communication with Ukrainska Pravda journalists and their participation in interviews and events.

At the same time, Lytvyn later denied UP's claims that the Office of the President was putting pressure on the media outlet.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s advisor Lytvyn commits criminal offenses and obstructs activities of journalists