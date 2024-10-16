Stefanchuk: Involvement of DPRK troops in war should be catalyst for inviting Ukraine to NATO

The involvement of the DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine could become a catalyst for inviting Ukraine to NATO.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation is changing, including the involvement of the military from North Korea. It poses a great threat to the whole world, and I think this should be a catalyst for our main partners to make a very important decision for Ukraine (on the invitation to NATO - Ed.)," he explained.

"An invitation to NATO is not yet NATO membership, but an invitation to NATO is a mega-important geopolitical step that we have to take together with our partners," Stefanchuk added.

The Speaker of the Rada noted that the main work will be done with partners who are still hesitant to make a decision on inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

When asked when Ukraine might receive an invitation to join NATO, Stefanchuk said: "We expect it in the near future."

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "We see that the alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea is growing. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying military forces."

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine was not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

