We have to provide Ukraine with better and stronger security guarantees, - Borrell reacts to Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan"

Ukraine needs better and stronger security guarantees.

This was stated to Radio Liberty by the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell, commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan", Censor.NET reports.

"Let's wait for Zelenskyy's arrival to present the plan to EU leaders and discuss it. Yes, we must provide Ukraine with better and stronger security guarantees. And, as I said earlier, this is not because we are good friends of Ukraine, but because Ukraine's security is our security," the European diplomat said.

Borrell noted that Europeans need to understand that "we have hesitated too much in the past to provide the necessary military capability to Ukraine".

The top diplomat also stressed that the only way to force Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table is to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

"Now we do not have to hesitate. We cannot allow Ukraine to be plunged into a protracted war that will last for years. As I said, the only way to get Putin to the negotiating table is to win on the battlefield. There is no other way," Borrell concluded.

Earlier, Borrell said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would speak at the next meeting of the European Council with the participation of EU heads of state and government. In particular, he will present the Victory Plan.

The meeting will take place in Brussels on 17 October.