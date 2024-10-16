Ramstein Leadership meeting to be held in November - White House (updated)

The Ramstein meeting at the level of leaders, postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States, will take place next month.

This was announced during a briefing by White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports.

Jean-Pierre said that on Wednesday, October 16, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will hold a telephone conversation to discuss, in particular, the planning of a meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders.

"The presidents will also discuss next month's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the leaders' level to continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win," the White House spokeswoman said.

At the same time, Jean-Pierre did not specify the exact date and location of the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

Additional information

Later, it became known that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders will be held in November in a virtual format. This is stated in a White House communiqué released after a telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

The White House noted that Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with international partners, pledged to intensify security assistance planning together to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to win.

"As part of this effort, in November 2024, President Biden will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the leader level, where leaders will coordinate with international partners to provide additional assistance to Ukraine," the White House press release said.

As a reminder, the day before, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton. Later, the press service of the German airbase reported that the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which was scheduled for October 12, had been postponed.

Read more: No meeting in Ramstein format with participation of leaders of countries in near future - media