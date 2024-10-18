Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than 320 million euros

The Danish government has prepared a military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 2.4 billion (approximately EUR 321.8 million). It will be aimed at both supplying weapons from warehouses and ordering them from international suppliers. This is the 21st package of military aid to Ukraine from Denmark.

This is stated on the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry said that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine includes the provision of weapons from Danish army warehouses, financing of air defense systems in cooperation with Germany and additional contributions to the International Fund for Ukraine, which is headed by Britain.

The funds will also be allocated to expand training activities for the Ukrainian military.

In addition, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the Danish government is working on the possibility of purchasing weapons, including drones, directly from manufacturers in Ukraine.

"Ukrainians continue to fight against Putin's brutal attacks on the country. It is therefore important that Denmark continues to demonstrate its support for Ukraine. The 21st aid package is designed to provide as much military support as possible to meet the immediate needs of Ukrainians while supporting Denmark's ambition to support the long-term development of Ukraine's defense capabilities," the Danish Defense Minister said.

Earlier, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark intends to create a fund to pool investments to expand the Ukrainian military industry and accelerate production.

