Prosecutor’s Office: Russians shot wounded Ukrainian POW in Bakhmut direction

In the Bakhmut direction near New York, Donetsk region, Russian occupiers allegedly shot a wounded AFU serviceman. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, an AFU serviceman was probably injured while performing a combat mission in the Bakhmut district. After a while, the building he was in was seized by the occupiers, and he was taken prisoner.

They shot an unarmed defender who was lying on the ground. Preliminarily, it happened on September 6, 2024, around 10:00 a.m., near the Phenol Plant in the village of New York.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office reminded that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As a reminder, recently the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that it is currently known about more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers who were executed by Russians during their captivity.

