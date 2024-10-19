Ukraine’s accession to NATO without occupied territories is not being discussed - Stefanishyna

The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO without the territories temporarily occupied by Russia has not been discussed. Ukraine will be invited to join NATO within the 1991 borders.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during a telethon,Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

When asked whether Ukraine was offered to join NATO without the temporarily occupied territories, Stefanishyna replied:

"There were no such conversations (about Ukraine joining NATO without the occupied territories - ed.). Ukraine will definitely be invited to join NATO within the 1991 borders, and this is not discussed. This is not a matter of discussion," the official said.

Read more: Zelenskyy says under what conditions Kyiv will agree to talks with Russia: strengthening Ukraine with weapons and invitation to NATO

According to her, Ukraine's accession to the Alliance will take place after the war is over.

Stefanishyna also said that after the invitation, a protocol on accession is drawn up, which specifies the terms and necessary reforms.

"After the invitation, a protocol on accession is drawn up, which specifies the terms and reforms that need to be done. These are not terrible reforms. But that's for later. Now there is an invitation. And it is not discussed at all, neither the progress on the front, nor the territories," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the allies should agree on clear criteria that Ukraine must meet to be invited to join the Alliance.

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The first point of the Victory Plan provides for Ukraine's invitation to NATO.