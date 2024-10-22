25 "Shaheds" shot down over Sumy region. In morning, enemy attacked high-rise building and critical infrastructure facilities

Today, on October 22, 2024, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 25 enemy "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy RMA.

Morning attack on Sumy

As noted, Russians continue to shell Sumy. In the morning, the enemy attacked a residential apartment building and critical infrastructure facilities.

The consequences of the morning attack are being clarified.

Night attack on Sumy

The RMA also reminds that three people, including a child, were killed as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on private sector residential buildings in the regional center.

"Anti-aircraft battles are ongoing. Take care of yourselves and your families, do not ignore air raid alarms," the Sumy RMA emphasizes.

As reported, explosions were heard in Sumy recently: The city is under attack by the "Shaheds". Censor.NET also reported that on the night of October 22, Russian invaders launched an air strike on a private residential sector of Sumy. Three people were killed.