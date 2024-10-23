Estonian Foreign Minister on UN Secretary General Guterres’ visit to Russia: This is propaganda victory for Putin regime

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkna criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his visit to Russia.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Guterres' visit to Kazan was a "propaganda victory" for the Putin regime.

"There should be no return to business with the aggressor, who is waging a bloody war in Ukraine and grossly violating the UN Charter," the Estonian Foreign Minister added.

As a reminder, the BRICS summit began in Kazan on October 22, 2024.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is being attended by 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip due to a head injury he suffered shortly before the summit.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that Secretary General Antonio Guterres is damaging the reputation of the UN.