Elections in Georgia: Opposition does not recognize results of parliamentary elections and is preparing for protests

Opposition Georgian political forces said they would not recognize the country's parliamentary election results and announced protests.

This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, Censor.NET reports.

The Strong Georgia coalition does not recognize the election results, one of the leaders of the political association, Anna Dolidze, said at a press conference:

"We are outraged by what the Central Commission dared to write. The results do not reflect the will of the Georgian people. These figures are contrary to the historical and current elections in Georgia, we are fighting for every vote, using all legal means to protect the democratic and European choice of the Georgian people. We do not intend to allow anyone to take away this choice."

Read also on Censor.NET: Elections in Georgia: Preliminary results of the CEC indicate a victory for the ruling party. INFOGRAPHICS

The Coalition for Change also does not recognize the election, said its leader, Nika Gvaramia. He says the Georgian Dream is carrying out a constitutional coup.

"The election fraud scheme has been deciphered, and the public will learn more about it on 27 October. The elections have been stolen. This is a constitutional coup, Mriya is the author of the constitutional coup and will be brought to justice in accordance with the law of Georgia. We have deciphered the scheme of how the elections were stolen," Gvaramia said.

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's Unity-National Movement party also does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, party leader Tina Bokuchava said.

"The Georgian Central Election Commission has fulfilled Ivanishvili's dirty order. "Unity - National Movement is going into emergency mode," Bokuchava said at an emergency briefing.

"Today's historic elections were a victory for the Georgian people and remain a victory for the Georgian people. But we see that the CEC has followed Ivanishvili's dirty orders and announced results that show that oligarch Ivanishvili has stolen the victory from the Georgian people and thus stolen the European future. We do not accept the results of stolen elections and we are not going to recognize the results of stolen elections," she said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Elections in Georgia: opposition parties collectively receive 51.9% of the vote, Georgian Dream - 40.9%, - Edison Research exit poll

According to her, the victory won by the Georgian people does not belong to any one party, but to the country as a whole and the opposition, which the Georgian people jointly gave a mandate of trust.

"We will fight like never before to reclaim our European future, and we will not accept the results of stolen elections," Bokuchava said.