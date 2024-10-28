Enemy drone flew critically close to Khmelnytskyi NPP last night - Energoatom

Today, on October 28, at about 6 a.m., a Russian shakedown flew critically close to one of the power units of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NNEGC Energoatom.

The company noted that with the onset of the autumn-winter period, the ruscists are intensifying the energy terror of Ukrainian NPPs, creating new risks for the safe operation of nuclear facilities.

Read more: Safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat: shelling damaged one of overhead lines supplying plant - "Energoatom"

"The enemy deliberately violates the principles of nuclear and radiation safety of NPPs, resorting to outright terrorism. This must be stopped as soon as possible, because the consequences may be felt by the entire continent," said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

As a reminder, on the night of October 28, 2024, the enemy used 100 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

In Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs.