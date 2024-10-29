Consequences of enemy air strike on Derzhprom in center of Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The night before, the enemy attacked the building of Derzhprom in Kharkiv, injuring 9 people, including a policeman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 28 October, around 09:00 p.m, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

A blow to an architectural monument

An aerial munition hit one of the entrances to Derzhprom in the city centre. The building houses a number of offices of official bodies and structures. The building is an architectural and urban planning monument of national importance and is under temporary enhanced UNESCO protection.

The regional hospital, apartment buildings and a restaurant were also damaged.

Those injured as a result of an enemy attack

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, nine people were injured, including a police officer on duty. Two employees of the regional hospital were also among the injured.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by a FAB-500 from the UMPK from the settlement of Stroitel of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a Russian bomb hit the building of Derzhprom in the centre of Kharkiv. It was also reported that on the night of 29 October, Russians hit Kharkiv with a "Grom-E1" hybrid missile. Four people were killed.