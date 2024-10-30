"Shaheds" attacked Kyiv again: high-rise building in Solomianskyi district burned because of falling debris

On the night of Wednesday, 30 October 2024, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv using attack drones, and the falling debris caused fires in the Solomianskyi district of the city.

This was announced in a telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian drones were flying at the capital again last night. The air alert in Kyiv lasted more than 2 hours. Russian drones came towards the capital from different directions and at different altitudes.

It is also noted that the enemy drones were detected and neutralised in time by air defence forces and means.

See more: Consequences of night attack of enemy "Shaheds" on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attack

Preliminarily, as a result of an attack by Russian Federation armed forces drones in Kyiv, debris fell in the Solomianskyi district. Here, a fire broke out in several apartments in a multi-storey residential building. 18 people were evacuated from the building. Nine people were injured, including one child.

"At another address in the area, a fire broke out in an administrative building, and later a GRP was depressurised (it has been eliminated). The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured," Popko added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night the enemy launched "shaheds" from the north. It was also noted that due to the fall of debris on the night of 29 October, buildings and cars were burning in Kyiv, a gas pipeline was damaged, and there were victims.