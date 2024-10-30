Zelenskyy was outraged that request to US for Tomahawk missiles was leaked to media: It turns out that there is nothing confidential between partners. VIDEO

The issue of Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with representatives of the leading media of the Nordic countries, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"When many countries started to support the 'Victory Plan', you see what is happening in the media now - they said that Ukraine wants or wanted to get a lot of missiles, such as Tomahawk and so on," he said.

According to the President, the Tomahawk issue was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States of America (USA).

"How to understand these messages? It means that there is nothing confidential between the partners," Zelenskyy added.

To recap, the day before, The New York Times wrote that in a secret clause of the "Victory Plan", Zelenskyy asked for "Tomahawk" missiles.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

As a reminder, on 16 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada . The main points of the Victory Plan include inviting Ukraine to join NATO and strengthening defence.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defence, economic and deterrence points, and are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan, which will deal with internal decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.