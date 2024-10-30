We must admit that Russia has won in Georgia today - Zelenskyy

The head of state said this in an interview with representatives of the leading media of the Northern European countries, Censor.NET reports.

"We found ourselves in the circumstances that Russia put us in. We have never started anything, escalated anything, taken any steps on their territory or against them. Not with drones or missiles. They started this war to destroy, occupy and kill us all, in fact. It was their idea to annex Ukraine to Russia, to restore the Soviet Union," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, they are now doing this without weapons, but it all started with weapons in Georgia.

"We must admit that today Russia has won in Georgia. First they took a part of Georgia, then they changed their policy, changed the government, and now there is a pro-Russian government, pro-Russian positions. There are no sanctions against Putin, there are many Russians in Georgia. Their choice is friendship with Russia, their choice is not to join the EU. They changed their position. Russia has won today. They took away Georgia's freedom. This is about Georgia," the president explained.

Commenting on the situation in Moldova, Zelenskyy said that Russia is "going in the same direction."

"You will see, Russia is going the same way. They want to do the same thing and they will do it if the West doesn't stop talking about red lines. If they don't stop it and continue this rhetoric, they will lose Moldova in a year or two.

And Ukraine... We are bigger. This is the difference between us and Georgia - we are much bigger. We have a larger population, more men who did not want to be Russians. That's all," the president summarized.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On Saturday, October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia.

After counting almost all of the ballots, the Georgian Central Election Commission announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party had won more than 54% of the vote.

Opposition Georgian political forces said they did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which were "stolen" by the Georgian Dream, and called for protests.

International observers said that the parliamentary elections in Georgia were held with significant violations.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also declared that she would not recognize the election results, calling them totally rigged.