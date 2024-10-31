Volunteer from Sweden was killed in action for Ukraine

A Swedish volunteer who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed at the front in the battle for Ukraine.

SVT learned this from several sources, Censor.NET reports.

The publication does not name the deceased. He is described as an experienced fighter who had been involved in hostilities for a long time.

It is known that the Swedish citizen had arrived in Ukraine in 2022 and performed combat missions near Kyiv, in the Bakhmut area, and in Russia.

It is noted that the volunteer died at the front at the end of last week.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the death of its citizen.

"We have received information that a Swedish citizen has died in Ukraine in recent days. The embassy in Kyiv is investigating this information. A death abroad is one of the most delicate cases the Foreign Ministry has to deal with," the ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that at least two dozen volunteers from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries were killed during the full-scale Russian invasion.